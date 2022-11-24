Customs foils attempts to smuggle goods worth millions

KARACHI: The Model Customs Collectorate at Karachi airport on Wednesday foiled attempts to smuggle cloth and electronic goods worth millions.

According to sources, the Customs staff stationed at the international arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport intercepted two Pakistani passengers coming from Sharjah and physically examined their luggage.

During examination, the Customs staff recovered a large number of mobile phones, tablets, smartphones of Apple brand, watches, smart wristbands and foodstuff.

The market value of the seized goods was estimated at $47,000.

In another case, the Customs staff stationed at the international departure lounge of the airport recovered a large amount of cloth from the luggage of some passengers traveling from Karachi to Dubai.

