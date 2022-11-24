AGL 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
Court cannot provide IK helipad services: IHC

Terence J Sigamony Published 24 Nov, 2022 04:28am
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) refused to pass any directions in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s petition, seeking permission of landing a helicopter carrying Imran Khan at Parade Ground and directed to approach the administration in this regard.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Wednesday, heard the petition of the PTI’s divisional president Malik Sajid who cited the interior secretary, the Islamabad police inspector general (IG), and the Islamabad deputy commissioner as respondents.

In the permission, the PTI sought permission for the rally to pass through the capital city and also to allow Khan’s helicopter to land at the Parade Ground.

During the hearing, the PTI’s lawyer informed the court that Khan has issued the call for a public gathering in Rawalpindi on November 26.

Justice Farooq inquired if the application submitted to the administration regarding the aforementioned has been rejected? The PTI’s counsel replied that they have submitted the application and another request for Rawat was also submitted prior to this.

He added that they have also asked for the court’s permission regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s helicopter to land at the Parade Ground. The IHC CJ responded that the court cannot provide helipad services.

The lawyer appealed that the court should direct the administration to decide on their request as per the law. At this, the IHC chief justice remarked that the said matter comes in the jurisdiction of the Rawalpindi administration and therefore, the court cannot pass directions in this regard.

The PTI said in the petition that the party chairman had given a call to his workers and supporters for a sit-in in Islamabad on November 26. The petition said that the PTI on November 20 had submitted an application to the district administration to get permission for the sit-in which was not been granted yet.

The petition requested the court to issue directions to the district administration for granting the no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sit-in. It also requested the court to direct the respondent authorities to “allow helicopter of chairman PTI Imran Khan for landing and taking off from Parade Ground, Islamabad till the conclusion of Jalsa.”

