Declining trend continues on cotton market

Published 24 Nov, 2022
LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 300 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low

Naseem Usman also said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is between Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund and 600 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 16,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association decreased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 285 per kg.

