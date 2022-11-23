PM to leave for Turkiye on 25th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Turkiye on November 25 on a two-day visit. Diplomatic sources said that the prime minister is expected to hold the visit at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with a delegation of his cabinet members including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

During his visit, the prime minister will also hold one-on-one meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, followed by delegation-level talks. During the talks, the two sides will discuss issues of mutual interest, trade and economy, regional as well as international issues.

The prime minister will also have discussions with Turkiye’s business community and other Turkish officials.

