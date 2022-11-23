FIFA World Cup: Pakistan Navy ship ‘Tabuk’ visits Qatar

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visits Doha, Qatar for maritime security during FIFA World Cup 2022. Upon arrival at Doha, PNS TABUK was warmly received by officials from Qatari Emiri Navy and Pakistan Embassy at Qatar.

During the port visit, Commander Qatar Emeri Navy Maj Gen Abdullah Hassan Al Sulaiti visited aboard PNS TABUK. During the meeting with Commanding officer PNS TABUK, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime domain were discussed.

