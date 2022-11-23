Bahawalnagar medical college likely to be ready by 2024

LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary Health Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, in which, while reviewing progress on medical college in Bahawalnagar, it was resolved that the college will become fully operational in June 2024.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Development Agha Nabil, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Director Buildings South Umer Chaudhry, CEO Bahawalnagar Dr Faiza and others participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022