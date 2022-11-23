AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Next COAS will have huge responsibility, says Umar

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar on Tuesday said whoever succeeds the outgoing army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will have a huge responsibility to steer the country out of the prevailing crisis and put on the track envisioned by its founders.

“He [the new army chief] will have this big responsibility that in an evolutionary process, how to take the country to the next phase so that it is put on the path to becoming the Pakistan envisioned by Allama Iqbal and for which Quaid-e-Azam struggled,” he told reporters.

To a question whether the party planned to stage a protest or sit-in in the garrison city on November 26, he said that the next plan of action would be shared by PTI chief Imran Khan on November 26.

“If Khan sahib asks us to make people stay there, there will be arrangements for that as well, and the decision will be taken on Nov 26,” he added.

Umar said that there will be extraordinary security arrangements in Rawalpindi for party chief Imran Khan, which will be unlike those of the past PTI rallies.

About the extent of the security measures planned considering the possible threat to Imran’s life, he said: “With regard to security you are absolutely right, we had apprehensions before – which turned out to be true – we were getting reports that Khan’s life is in danger and you saw how the attempt on Khan’s life was carried out in an organised manner, but life and death are in God’s hands”.

“However, there will be very special security arrangements, which will be unlike those of past PTI rallies, he said, adding, “It took a lot to convince Khan sahib, you know he’s a brave man, and he doesn’t want anything between the people and himself.”

“On that day when Khan reaches Pindi, there will be proper security arrangements,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, senior PTI leader Shafqat Mahmood said the real challenge for the new army chief was to make the institution “actually apolitical”.

“Finish any role of the Inter-Services Intelligence in politics,” he said. He also called for holding people accountable, naming a senior military official party chief Imran Khan has held responsible for the attempt on his life.

Meanwhile, the PTI senators led by the opposition leader in the Senate Shahzad Waseem marched from Parliament House to the Supreme Court demanding justice for Azam Swati after he claimed torture in police custody.

Holding placards, the senators demanded registration of FIRs against those involved in torturing Swati, as the senator has already named an FIA official along with a senior spy agency official for stripping him naked after taking him into custody when he shot a tweet against the army chief.

The lawmakers said that they would continue their protest as long as the FIRs were not registered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Qamar Javed Bajwa Asad Umar Imran Khan Allama Iqbal

Comments

1000 characters

Next COAS will have huge responsibility, says Umar

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories