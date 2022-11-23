AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese rubber futures rise in line with Shanghai gains

Reuters Published 23 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in the Shanghai market and stronger domestic equities, although advances were capped as worries over rising Covid-19 cases in top buyer China weighed on sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange rubber contract for April delivery was up 4.2 yen, or 2.0%, at 216.1 yen ($1.52) per kg as of 0205 GMT. The OSE will be closed on Wednesday for a public holiday in Japan.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for January delivery was up 290 yuan, or 2.3%, at 12,735 yuan ($1,781) per tonne. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei share average opened up 0.41%.

Mainland China’s Health Commission reported 28,127 new coronavirus cases for Nov. 21, compared with 27,095 new cases a day earlier.

Yuan Shanghai Futures Exchange Japanese rubber COVID cases China’s Health Commission

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese rubber futures rise in line with Shanghai gains

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories