NIMA observes ‘World Fisheries Day’

KARACHI: Fisheries sector of Pakistan has lot of potential, however it can be developed with the active support of all stakeholders including Federal and Provincial Government. This was stated by Tameezuddin Khero, Secretary Livestock and Fisheries, Sindh speaking as the chief guest during webinar organized by National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) in connection of World Fisheries Day 22.

The theme of the webinar was “Protecting Marine Fisheries Resources of Pakistan – Way Forward towards Sustainable Fisheries”.

He emphasized that there is a need to empower the provincial fisheries domain as per 18th Amendment. He also suggested that all stakeholders including sea food processing industry, fisherman, harbour authorities, and government regulators have to align their efforts and work together to improve the situation.

