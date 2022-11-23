HR Metrics: Role of Society for HR Management

TEXT: SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally.

Learn more at www.shrm.orgconsidering the significant importance of HR to drive organization performance, The Society for Human Resource Management has developed HR body of competency & knowledge. It is based on 3 years’ rigorous global research in collaboration with 32,000 professionals and employers, 640 CHROs, 111 focus groups with 32 nations in 33 countries around the world. SHRM HR Competency Standard comprises of 4 domains BUSINESS, LEADERSHIP, INTERPERSONAL and TECHNICAL HR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022