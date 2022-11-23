AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
HR Metrics: Difference between Strategic and Operational HR Certification

Published 23 Nov, 2022 07:28am
TEXT: SHRM Senior Certified Professional. This certification is meant to develop and assess the competency level of those who engage in HR work at the strategic level such as developing HR policies and/or procedures, overseeing the execution of integrated HR operations, directing an entire HR enterprise, analyzing performance metrics and leading the alignment of HR strategies to organizational goals.

SHRM Certified Professional

This certification is meant for HR professionals, who implement policies and strategies, serve as point of contact for staff and stakeholders, deliver HR services, and perform operational HR functions/general HR- related duties; or for currently enrolled students and individuals pursuing a career in Human Resource Management.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

HR Metrics SHRM HR policies HR Certification

