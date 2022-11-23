HR Metrics: Difference between Strategic and Operational HR Certification

TEXT: SHRM Senior Certified Professional. This certification is meant to develop and assess the competency level of those who engage in HR work at the strategic level such as developing HR policies and/or procedures, overseeing the execution of integrated HR operations, directing an entire HR enterprise, analyzing performance metrics and leading the alignment of HR strategies to organizational goals.

SHRM Certified Professional

This certification is meant for HR professionals, who implement policies and strategies, serve as point of contact for staff and stakeholders, deliver HR services, and perform operational HR functions/general HR- related duties; or for currently enrolled students and individuals pursuing a career in Human Resource Management.

