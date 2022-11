ISLAMABAD: Former president and co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

According to the statement of PM’s Office, Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed Asif Zardari. The former president inquired after the health of the prime minister.

Prime Minister Shehbaz thanked the former president for his visit. The two leaders also discussed the overall situation in the country.

