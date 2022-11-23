AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Eight persons get govt jobs on orders of Punjab ombudsman

Recorder Report Published 23 Nov, 2022 06:59am
Follow us

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman, various applicants have been provided jobs in provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

A senior officer of the Ombudsman Punjab said that one Jehangir of Bhakkar district has been employed in the highways department after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Similarly, Muhammad Noman Aslam of Bahawalnagar has been hired by the irrigation department; Muhammad Ammar Yunus of Lahore has been appointed in the agriculture department and Irum Shahzadi of Mianwali has been recruited as a junior clerk in grade 11 in the district council.

Muhammad Aftab of Faisalabad is posted as a library assistant at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and Ameer Hussain of Bhakkar is hired as a Signaler in grade 7, while Muhammad Usman of Lahore and Moeiza Akbar of Jhelum have been given the jobs of Naib Qasid in the education department and district accounts office, respectively, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab Civil Servants government jobs Punjab ombudsman

Comments

1000 characters

Eight persons get govt jobs on orders of Punjab ombudsman

Monetary policy to be announced on Friday

Cost-plus reflection of transportation: PC asks Nepra to make Thar coal economically viable

Country facing sugar shortage

‘Negative response’ of PD irks Senate panel

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank holds meetings with NE, CoA chairman

Battling inflation ‘priority’ as global growth slows: OECD

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

ECC approves Rs60.606m additional funds for NCHR

‘Reko Diq reference’: Country to pay $9bn if deal not inked by Dec 15, SC told

Tractor-making sector: FTO tells FBR to conduct probe into Benami deals

Read more stories