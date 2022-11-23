Eight persons get govt jobs on orders of Punjab ombudsman

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman, various applicants have been provided jobs in provincial government departments under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

A senior officer of the Ombudsman Punjab said that one Jehangir of Bhakkar district has been employed in the highways department after the involvement of the ombudsman office.

Similarly, Muhammad Noman Aslam of Bahawalnagar has been hired by the irrigation department; Muhammad Ammar Yunus of Lahore has been appointed in the agriculture department and Irum Shahzadi of Mianwali has been recruited as a junior clerk in grade 11 in the district council.

Muhammad Aftab of Faisalabad is posted as a library assistant at the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute and Ameer Hussain of Bhakkar is hired as a Signaler in grade 7, while Muhammad Usman of Lahore and Moeiza Akbar of Jhelum have been given the jobs of Naib Qasid in the education department and district accounts office, respectively, the spokesman concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022