AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

AFP Published 23 Nov, 2022 12:08am
Follow us

LONDON: Britain, France and Germany on Tuesday condemned Iran's expansion of its nuclear programme after the UN atomic watchdog confirmed that the Islamic republic was further enriching uranium.

The so-called "E3" governments said Iran was moving "well beyond" limits set down in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA), a 2015 deal designed to curb its nuclear ambitions.

Iran has now "taken further significant steps in hollowing out the JCPoA", the European governments said in a joint statement.

Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

By enriching uranium up to 60 percent at its Fordo plant, Iran was challenging global non-proliferation, they said.

"This step, which carries significant proliferation-related risks, has no credible civilian justification," the E3 countries said.

"We will continue to consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran's continued nuclear escalation."

Iran nuclear JCPoA European governments

Comments

1000 characters

UK, France, Germany condemn Iran nuclear drive

Rupee ends losing streak, gains 0.11% against US dollar

Imran says his party would 'sweep elections', reiterates call for immediate polls

Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Saudi king declares holiday after shock win over Argentina

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United after criticism of club

Karachi, Hyderabad local govt elections to take place on Jan 15

Nomura warns seven emerging economies including Pakistan face currency crisis danger

PTI long march an attempt to influence army chief appointment: Shahid Khaqan

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Read more stories