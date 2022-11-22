AGL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
ANL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
AVN 78.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.55%)
BOP 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.31%)
EPCL 53.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FCCL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.56%)
FFL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FLYNG 7.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
GGGL 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.77%)
HUMNL 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.68%)
MLCF 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
OGDC 74.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.63%)
PAEL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.18%)
PIBTL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.02%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.17%)
TPLP 20.15 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (7.18%)
TREET 23.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.81%)
TRG 145.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-0.76%)
UNITY 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.39%)
WAVES 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.73%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,328 Increased By 18.8 (0.44%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 0.4 (0%)
KSE100 42,929 Increased By 167.4 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,792 Increased By 64.9 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi, Hyderabad local govt elections to take place on Jan 15

  • Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja urges interior secretary and IG Sindh to provide security for the polls
BR Web Desk Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 07:00pm
Follow us

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday announced that local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad will take place on January 15, 2023, reported Aaj News.

Announcing the verdict that was reserved on November 15, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja urged the interior secretary and IG Sindh to provide security for the polls.

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

On November 18, the Sindh High Court had ordered immediate local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad and directed the provincial government to ensure security needs for the polls.

The court concluded the hearing of petitions lodged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) while rejecting Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) petition that requested a delay in LG elections until amendment in local government laws were finalised.

The court issued a written verdict later during the day.

Petition challenging ECP’s powers referred to LHC CJ

The first phase of the Sindh LG elections took place in June, marred by violence and mismanagement. The second phase was originally scheduled for July 24, but kept getting delayed by the ECP, which cited bad weather and flooding as the reason.

On October 18, the ECP delayed the polls once again on request of the Sindh government, which said that there were difficulties in providing security for the elections as it was facing a shortage of 16,000 personnel.

On November 16, the federal and Sindh governments refused to provide the required assistance to the ECP for holding local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions as the electoral body reserved its verdict in the case related to delay in LG polls in these two divisions comprising 16 districts.

The Interior Ministry officials conveyed to the ECP that military and paramilitary personnel could not be assigned first-tier election duties in the LG polls due to their extensive engagements in different parts of the country.

The Sindh government cited the engagement of Sindh police in flood relief operations to refuse the provision of the required number of police personnel for security during LG polls in the two divisions.

Karachi Sindh Government Hyderabad ECP Election Commission of Pakistan local government elections

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi, Hyderabad local govt elections to take place on Jan 15

Saudi Arabia says it is close to making $5bn deposit with Turkey

Toshakhana reference: Court hearing adjourned till Dec 8

Nomura warns seven emerging economies including Pakistan face currency crisis danger

PTI long march an attempt to influence army chief appointment: Shahid Khaqan

'Asset beyond means' case: Court sends reference against Dar back to NAB

Police registers case over killing of cop in Karachi

Saudi Arabia stun Messi’s Argentina at World Cup

Oil rises as OPEC+ focus on supply cuts outweighs recession concerns

Monetary Policy Committee to meet on November 25, says SBP

Read more stories