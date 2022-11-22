AGL 6.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
New Zealand win toss, bat against India in third T20

AFP Published 22 Nov, 2022 12:25pm
NAPIER: New Zealand’s stand-in captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to bat against India after rain delayed the start of the third and final Twenty20 international in Napier on Tuesday.

After the first T20 international was washed out in Wellington, India’s Suryakumar Yadav scored 111 off 51 balls to set up a 65-run win at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Southee is standing in for Kane Williamson who has a medical appointment.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Lockie Ferguson

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (capt), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Chris Brown (NZL)

TV umpire: Wayne Knights (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

