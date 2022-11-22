AGL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunching blue check verification

Reuters Published November 22, 2022 Updated November 22, 2022 10:54am
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Monday that the social media company is holding off the relaunch of its blue check subscription service, a delay from his initial tentative timeline to bring back the service on the platform.

"Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation," Musk said in a tweet.

"Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals," he added.

All eyes on Trump’s Twitter account after Musk reinstates him

Twitter had paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service, as fake accounts mushroomed and had said Twitter's sought-after blue check subscription service will be relaunched on November 29.

