Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

ISLAMABAD: The District & Sessions Court of Islamabad on Monday started the trial against former Prime Minister Imran Khan after receiving the reference of criminal proceedings from the Election Commission of Pakistan. A notice has also been issued to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for appearing before the trial court of Islamabad Tuesday (Today).

The channel report said that Islamabad District Court’s Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal will hear the case of Toshakhana tomorrow. The report said that the Commission had sent the Toshakhana reference to the District and Sessions Judge. The Toshakhana reference was sent under Sections 137, 170, and 167 of the Election Act from the District Election Commissioner to the trial court with a request that Imran Khan should be tried for corrupt practice.