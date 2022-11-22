AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brazil’s 2022/2023 soya planting reaches 80pc of area

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2022 03:23am
Follow us

SAO PAULO: Soybean planting has reached 80% of the area in Brazil, a big leap from last week’s 69% but still behind last year, when an estimated 86% of the crop had been sown at this juncture, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

In the Center West, a top growing region where planting has virtually ended, the irregular rains have concerned some growers even after more rainfall was registered last week.

“Although the rains were very welcome, the volumes and distribution were not enough to bring relief to all dry areas,” AgRural said. It added there are still “pockets of low humidity” in the west and mid-north of states like Mato Grosso, and in parts of Rondonia, Minas Gerais and Goias. According to AgRural, the situation is not expected to threaten yield potential of the crops as long as these certain regions receive more rains in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile later-calendar states of the southern, northern and northeastern soy farms of Brazil are still planting soy, AgRural said. Brazil is also sowing its first, or summer corn crop, which represents about 25% of national production in a given year.

soybean soya soybean market

Comments

1000 characters

Brazil’s 2022/2023 soya planting reaches 80pc of area

Trade ties, CARs connectivity: High-powered delegation to be sent

Pak soldier martyred

Jul-Sept period: Rs193.15bn authorised/ disbursed under PSDP

Sugar export: decision to be taken on Thursday

FBR enhances security deposits for new customs agents

New solar power plants: Tariffs to be indexed annually: ECC

Asif says PM has asked ministry to initiate process

New COAS: appointment process begins

Intraparty polls to be held on Dec 30th, PML-N tells ECP

Toshakhana Reference: IK summoned by district & sessions court

Read more stories