AGL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.61%)
ANL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
AVN 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.04%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
EPCL 54.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.23%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
FNEL 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
GGGL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.43%)
LOTCHEM 30.84 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.95%)
MLCF 27.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
OGDC 74.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
PAEL 15.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.62%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TPLP 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.08%)
TREET 22.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
TRG 146.57 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (3.5%)
UNITY 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
WAVES 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.35%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.42%)
BR100 4,309 Increased By 4.9 (0.11%)
BR30 16,227 Increased By 108.4 (0.67%)
KSE100 42,761 Increased By 31 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,727 Increased By 26.3 (0.17%)
Most Gulf bourses fall on weak oil, Egypt ends six-day gain streak

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 07:44pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Saudi Arabia’s stock market ended lower on Monday amid falling oil prices, while the Egyptian index snapped six sessions of gains.

Crude prices - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - slipped to trade near two-month lows as supply fears receded while concerns over fuel demand from China and U.S. dollar strength weighed on prices.

New COVID case numbers in China remained close to April peaks as the country battles outbreaks nationwide and in major cities.

The benchmark index dropped 1.1%, extending losses for a second session, with Retal Urban Development Co losing 1.3% and oil giant Saudi Aramco declining 1.6%.

The Saudi energy index was down 1.6%.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.4%, hit by a 0.8% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Gulf bourses slide on Fed rate hike prospects; Egypt edges up

The Dubai bourse returned to the red and could see more price corrections if traders maintain their selling trend, said Fadi Reyad, chief market analyst at CAPEX.com MENA.

“The main index has been trading sideways, with strong volatility for almost two months adding to the uncertainty.”

In Abu Dhabi, the index finished 0.6% lower.

The Qatari index slid 2.1%, as most of the stocks on the index were in negative territory including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was down 2.1%.

According to Reyad, the Qatari stock market extended more losses this week as the direction of natural gas prices remained uncertain.

“However, the launch of the World Cup could serve as an opportunity to attract investments and help the market stabilize.”

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index lost 0.6%, ending six sessions of gains, on profit-booking.

=======================================
 SAUDI ARABIA    slid 1.1% to 10,931
 ABU DHABI       fell 0.6% to 10,399
 DUBAI           down 0.4% to 3,339
 QATAR           gained 0.7% to 10,118
 EGYPT           lost 0.6% to 12,450
 BAHRAIN         added 0.1% to 1,863
 OMAN            rose 0.4% to 4,501
 KUWAIT          dropped 0.2% to 8,487
=======================================
