AGL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
ANL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
AVN 79.40 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.59%)
BOP 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 81.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
FCCL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.52%)
FLYNG 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
FNEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.04%)
GGGL 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.6%)
GGL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.43%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.8%)
MLCF 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
OGDC 74.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.78%)
PRL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TPL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
TPLP 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.65%)
TREET 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
TRG 146.49 Increased By ▲ 4.87 (3.44%)
UNITY 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.06%)
WAVES 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.05%)
BR100 4,312 Increased By 7.7 (0.18%)
BR30 16,278 Increased By 160.1 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,764 Increased By 33.5 (0.08%)
KSE30 15,728 Increased By 26.7 (0.17%)
Indian rupee drops as COVID woes keep Chinese yuan pinned

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 10:35am
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee declined against a steady U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking the Chinese yuan's plunge on stringent COVID curbs in the country.

The Indian rupee eased to 81.8850 per dollar by 0441 GMT, as against its previous close of 81.6850.

The onshore yuan slipped 0.6%, prompting a 0.2% to 1% decline in Asian currencies, while the rupee held up relatively better than its peers.

Regional stocks were also lower as Chinese equities and Hong Kong shares dropped 0.8% and 2%, respectively.

Authorities in several Beijing districts urged residents to stay home, while a key business centre in the southern part of the country was locked down as COVID cases flared up, igniting fears of stricter curbs and their impact on the economy.

The yuan and global cues will determine the rupee's direction, but losses could be capped due to declining oil prices and a jump in India's foreign exchange reserves, said traders.

Brent crude was at $86.7 per barrel, down nearly 13% from its peak this month, while India's foreign exchange reserves rose $14.73 billion in the week through Nov. 11 in their biggest jump since August 2021.

Indian rupee flat as dollar demand offsets boost from oil plunge

"81.90 is a crucial resistance for USD/INR, the break of which could trigger stops," analysts at IFA Global Research wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, the dollar index rose 0.2% on safe-haven demand and as Susan Collins, president of Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said on Friday another 75-basis point rate hike may be needed as inflation remains stubborn.

The dollar and U.S. yields have stabilised over the past week as Fed officials made hawkish remarks. Markets mostly expect a smaller 50 bps increase at the policy meeting next month.

Investors now await the minutes of the Fed's November meeting due mid-week that could shed light on how high officials ultimately expect to raise interest rates.

