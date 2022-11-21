AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Malaysian currency, stocks down after inconclusive election

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2022 08:10am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Malaysia's share market and ringgit currency weakened in early trade on Monday, after a national election over the weekend resulted in the first hung parliament in the country's history, to leave rival parties scrambling for coalition partners.

The ringgit fell almost 0.8% against the greenback, its steepest drop in seven months as investors reacted to the prospect of prolonged instability and compromise. The ringgit was last at 4.58 per dollar, off a two-month peak of 4.495 hit last week.

Kuala Lumpur stocks' benchmark index fell more than 1% to its lowest level since Nov. 4, hitting a trough of 1,427.75.

Malaysia elected a hung parliament for the first time in its history, as the ruling Barisan Nasional, led by the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) came a distant third.

That has left a conservative Malay Muslim alliance led by former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin to battle it out with a multi-ethnic alliance headed by veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to find other partners needed to secure an outright majority.

"There is a question mark that is triggered by this rise of ethno-religious politics in Malaysia, with longer term implications for economic and social policy," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore.

"In the near term, the political uncertainty, along with the global economic slowdown, I think, should keep the upside pressure on the U.S. dollar/ringgit pair," he said – meaning downward pressure on the ringgit.

Indian rupee falls as Asian currencies decline on Fed rate outlook

Muhyiddin's Perikatan Nasional alliance won 73 seats in the lower house - secured backing from two political blocs on Sunday as he sought to form a new government, though had yet to win the required majority.

Having been a junior partner in the outgoing government, Muhyiddin could seek support within the defeated UMNO party to which he once belonged.

"This is not ideal for Malaysia, which has been dealing with political challenges for some time now," said Trinh Nguyen, emerging Asia economist at Natixis in Hong Kong.

"The results confirm the concern that even if a coalition is formed, no ruling party means it is very hard to move forward decisively, as politics is now taking precedent over economics."

Malaysia ringgit Malaysia ringgit

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysian currency, stocks down after inconclusive election

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories