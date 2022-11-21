AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 21, 2022
Pakistan

ICE-2022 discusses shifts in education paradigm

Press Release Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
KARACHI: The first International Conference on Education (ICE-2022) was held at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Karachi on November 19. The theme of this two-day conference was The Changing Educational Landscape.

ICE-2022 Conference Patron and President IoBM, Talib Karim said that we need to bring uniformity to the curriculum in Pakistan. “We must find ways to communicate with the students to enhance their learning.”

During her welcome address, Dr Shahida Wizarat, Dean CESD, IoBM said that the conference will touch upon issues in the education sector. She highlighted broader problems to be addressed including developing a uniform education, bridging the digital divide, raising the literacy rate, and collaborating with foreign universities.

ICE-2022 invited two keynote speakers. They were Dr Kathryn Richardson, Head of the Language Centre Department, Queen Mary University of London, and Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra, an educationist and Professor of History.

Dr Kathryn said that in the post-pandemic era teachers have been observing low classroom attendance and reduced engagement from the students. “Universities should develop students as producers and not consumers of knowledge,” she said.

Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra said that we must implement a long-term education policy across the board. “Education is the path that leads to knowledge,” she added.

Sabina Khatri, Founder and Chairperson, Kiran Foundation, during her talk on The Transformation of School Education explored the disconnect between generations and how parents should remain aware of the needs of their children. ICE-2022 was organised by the Department of Education, IoBM. Dr Sarwat Nauman, head of the Department, played a pivotal role in organising this event.

