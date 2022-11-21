Customs foils currency smuggling attempts

PESHAWAR: On specific directions of the special advisor to PM, Tariq Pasha and Chairman/ Member Customs (ops), FBR and upon information from chief collector and Collector enforcement on the smuggling of foreign currency through borders and international airports, strict vigilance is being carried out.

Owing to 100% body search and luggage scanning at BCP, Torkham and scanning through BKIA, during the last 7 days four seizures (three at Torkham and one at BKIA) have been made, said in a press release here on Sunday.

According to details shared by customs authorities to media, on 12 November, 2022, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted a passenger namely Azhar Akbar S/o Gul Taj Khan (Pakistani) having Passport No.WM1334701.

On body search and scanning of the shoes of the passenger led to the recovery of two plastic wrapped packets in the soles of shoes which on further unwrapping revealed US$10,000 in each packet (2x10000=20000).

Similarly, on 17 November, 2022, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted a passenger namely Aqdas Arial D/o Gul Muhammad (Afghani) having Passport P00149377. On body search of the passenger (shoulder bag) led to the recovery of US$ 20000.

Likewise, on next day, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted a passenger Said Muhammad s/o Khial Muhammad Passport No.PW0169011 CNIC#21203-1616901-9. On body search of the passenger (shoe sole) led to the recovery of US$ 5000.

The customs authorities said on 19 November 2022, at about 3:00 pm, a passenger namely Ismail S/o Ghulam Wahid was detained, attempting to smuggle out currency on flight Air Arabia no. G9865 bound for Ras al Khaimah. It amounts to roughly 11000 dollars.

