AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs foils currency smuggling attempts

Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2022 05:59am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: On specific directions of the special advisor to PM, Tariq Pasha and Chairman/ Member Customs (ops), FBR and upon information from chief collector and Collector enforcement on the smuggling of foreign currency through borders and international airports, strict vigilance is being carried out.

Owing to 100% body search and luggage scanning at BCP, Torkham and scanning through BKIA, during the last 7 days four seizures (three at Torkham and one at BKIA) have been made, said in a press release here on Sunday.

According to details shared by customs authorities to media, on 12 November, 2022, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted a passenger namely Azhar Akbar S/o Gul Taj Khan (Pakistani) having Passport No.WM1334701.

On body search and scanning of the shoes of the passenger led to the recovery of two plastic wrapped packets in the soles of shoes which on further unwrapping revealed US$10,000 in each packet (2x10000=20000).

Similarly, on 17 November, 2022, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted a passenger namely Aqdas Arial D/o Gul Muhammad (Afghani) having Passport P00149377. On body search of the passenger (shoulder bag) led to the recovery of US$ 20000.

Likewise, on next day, the Customs staff of Enforcement intercepted a passenger Said Muhammad s/o Khial Muhammad Passport No.PW0169011 CNIC#21203-1616901-9. On body search of the passenger (shoe sole) led to the recovery of US$ 5000.

The customs authorities said on 19 November 2022, at about 3:00 pm, a passenger namely Ismail S/o Ghulam Wahid was detained, attempting to smuggle out currency on flight Air Arabia no. G9865 bound for Ras al Khaimah. It amounts to roughly 11000 dollars.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

customs FBR foreign currency Tariq Pasha currency smuggling

Comments

1000 characters

Customs foils currency smuggling attempts

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories