KPRA gets solar energy system

PESHAWAR: The USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) Activity handed over 30-kilowatts solar energy system to KPRA, meant to strengthen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) and overcome power outages issues in its South Region Office.

A proper handover ceremony was held at the KPRA head office in which the USAID-KPRM Chief of Party Temur Aziz handed over the system to KPRA Director Administration and HR Aftab Ali Ghazi, said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

The system has been installed at the KPRA’s regional office located in Bannu with the financial and technical assistance of USAID-KPRM.

Speaking at the occasion, Aftab Ali Ghazi thanked USAID KPRM for assisting KPRA in overcoming the power issue of the KPRA’s South Region.

“We needed the solar energy system for our regional office Bannu for uninterrupted power supply during office hours.

The system will not only be helpful in overcoming power issues in our regional office Bannu but will also help KPRA in facilitating the taxpayers who visit the office,” Aftab said, adding that they are thankful to USAID KPRM for handing over the Solar Energy System to them.

USAID-KPRM Chief of Party said in his statement that they are committed to assist KPRA in overcoming their issues to facilitate the taxpayers.

