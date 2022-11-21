AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Opinion

'Twists and turns'

Ahmed Saleem Published 21 Nov, 2022 06:49am
This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Twists and turns’ carried by the newspaper on Nov 8. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has presented a highly convincing argument or perspective on the current political situation. Mr Rahman, in my view, is probably the most prolific political commentator/writer of his generation.

It is quite true that Pakistan has been witness to assassinations of political leaders from 1951 (Liaquat Ali Khan) to 2007 (Benazir Bhutto). According to the writer, “The truth behind these assassinations is still not known. By their very nature, such ‘enterprises’ are shrouded in layers and layers of obfuscation”. In my view, however, many, if not all, people are fully aware of the names of those who conceived, planned and successfully execeuted their assassination plans.

Although our political analysts and commentators do not exactly lie, they don’t tell the whole truth. The whole truth is that nothing is shrouded in mystery insofar as the identities of the assassins and the masterminds behind them are concerned.

Imran Khan’s case, for example, is a strong case in point. His pleas in relation to the FIR on the Wazirabad attack have been ironically described by the incumbent government as ‘extravagantly outlandish’. Little does the government appreciate the fact that fear still stalks people as Imran Khan believes that threats to his life are very much there. Be that as it may, I have to admit that the writer’s dry humour can soothe the most fraught situation.

Ahmed Saleem (Islamabad)

