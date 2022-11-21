This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed ‘Twists and turns’ carried by the newspaper on Nov 8. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has presented a highly convincing argument or perspective on the current political situation. Mr Rahman, in my view, is probably the most prolific political commentator/writer of his generation.

It is quite true that Pakistan has been witness to assassinations of political leaders from 1951 (Liaquat Ali Khan) to 2007 (Benazir Bhutto). According to the writer, “The truth behind these assassinations is still not known. By their very nature, such ‘enterprises’ are shrouded in layers and layers of obfuscation”. In my view, however, many, if not all, people are fully aware of the names of those who conceived, planned and successfully execeuted their assassination plans.

Although our political analysts and commentators do not exactly lie, they don’t tell the whole truth. The whole truth is that nothing is shrouded in mystery insofar as the identities of the assassins and the masterminds behind them are concerned.

Imran Khan’s case, for example, is a strong case in point. His pleas in relation to the FIR on the Wazirabad attack have been ironically described by the incumbent government as ‘extravagantly outlandish’. Little does the government appreciate the fact that fear still stalks people as Imran Khan believes that threats to his life are very much there. Be that as it may, I have to admit that the writer’s dry humour can soothe the most fraught situation.

Ahmed Saleem (Islamabad)

