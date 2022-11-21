AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Football exports witness 62.22pc increase

APP Published 21 Nov, 2022 07:11am
ISLAMABAD: Footballs exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2022-23 increased by 62.22 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July 22-Oct 22, footballs worth $81,351,000 were exported as compared to the exports of $50,148,000, during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of sports goods increased by 32.31 percent, worth $139,185,000 as compared to exports of $105,199,000 during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, other exports also increased by 8.54 percent as the exports recorded during the current fiscal year were $33,102,000 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which were $30,499,000.

During the period under review, gloves exports increased by 0.73 percent, worth $24,731,000 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of $24,552,000 during the same period of last year.

