Music festival Ukrainian singer sings Pakistani songs

KARACHI: A Ukrainian singer, Kamaliya, created sensation during the three-day music festival organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi by singing Pakistani songs.

Ukraine-based British-Pakistani businessman and philanthropist Dr Zahoor and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab participated in the event.

Miss Universe Kamaliya was awarded with Appreciation Award, on this occasion.

President Arts Council Pakistan Muhammad Ahmad Shah said that we want to see Pakistan and the city of Karachi smiling like this. Dr. Zahoor has made a name and place in Ukraine. I welcome Miss Universe Ukraine singer Kamaliya.

He said that Ukraine is currently facing a war. Pakistan is standing with her nation, he said. About two hundred artists from all over Pakistan are performing in the Pakistan Music Festival.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab welcomed Kamaliya and Dr. Zahoor and said people are very happy to see you. He said that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi always shows a smiling Karachi.