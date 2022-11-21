AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Tesla recalls 321,000 vehicles in the US for tail light problem

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2022 07:22am
NEW YORK: Tesla has recalled more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because of a tail light issue, in the latest trouble to hit the electric vehicle giant led by controversial billionaire Elon Musk.

It is the latest of multiple Tesla recalls in the United States in recent months, including one for just over 40,000 vehicles for a possible problem in the electric power steering system.

“In rare instances,” the rear lights on affected cars light up intermittently because of a software problem, the company said in a document to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) dated November 15 but made public this weekend.

Brake lights, backup lights and turn signals are not affected.

Tesla plans a free remote software update to fix the problem on the affected Model 3 and Model Y 2020-2023 cars.

