AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Saudi firm partners with Trump on Oman golf project

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2022 07:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

RIYADH: A Saudi real estate firm has partnered with the Trump Organisation on a $4 billion golf and real estate development project in neighbouring Oman, according to a stock market filing published Sunday.

The deal involving the Dar Al Arkan Global Company, a subsidiary of Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, comes amid heightened tensions between the Saudi government and the administration of US President Joe Biden, who has a less cosy relationship with Saudi leaders than former president Donald Trump did.

The project includes “Trump residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course”, according to the filing, adding that it will be “developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square meters”.

It “is being developed with the support of the Omani Company for Development and Tourism (Omran), the executive arm of the Sultanate of Oman for tourism development,” the filing said.

Trump, who announced last week he is running for another term as president in 2024, began his first foreign trip in Saudi Arabia after taking office in 2017.

The following year he refused to condemn Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

Biden, by contrast, released US intelligence findings that Prince Mohammed approved the operation targeting Khashoggi — a claim Saudi officials deny.

Washington and Riyadh are currently at odds over the OPEC+ oil cartel’s decision last month to cut production by two million barrels per day, a move the White House has blasted as akin to “aligning with Russia” in the Ukraine war.

Former top officials in the Trump administration, meanwhile, have maintained close ties with the Saudis.

In October, Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, and former treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin attended a high-profile investor forum in the Saudi capital.

Last week, a US congressional committee report said Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates spent hundreds of thousands of dollars at a Trump-owned hotel in Washington while Trump was in office.

Representative Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat from New York who chairs the committee, said the disclosures “sharply call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people.”

Saudi real estate firm Trump Organisation Oman golf project Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi firm partners with Trump on Oman golf project

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories