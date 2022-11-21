AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Starbucks staff go on strike in US stores over labor talks

AFP Published 21 Nov, 2022 07:40am
Follow us

NEW YORK: Starbucks workers in the United States went on strike at multiple unionized locations Thursday, a move planned to affect over 100 stores in protest against the coffee giant’s approach in negotiating union contracts.

Dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion,” the one-day strike led by Starbucks Workers United coincides with a popular event in which stores hand out reusable cups with certain purchases.

Instead of the branded cups, staff gave out red union cups to interested customers.

Employees could be seen protesting in the cold near Times Square in New York, chanting and holding signs of Starbucks Workers United, which represents nearly 7,000 employees across the United States.

“It’s something that is worth fighting for,” one of the staff, 18-year-old Jay Tosa, told AFP.

The action takes place in “response to Starbucks’ union-busting tactics and refusal to bargain,” Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.

The group added that workers wanted the right to organize a union free of intimidation.

“Unless Starbucks comes to the table and bargains in good faith for a fair contract, we can count on this to happen again,” the union said, raising concerns over salaries and a lack of consistent schedules.

‘A lot of support’

“During the morning rush hour, we got a lot of support from our regulars,” said another New York-based employee Hal Battjes.

Some commuters chose to give up their morning coffee, added the 21-year-old, who had been on the sidewalk with a megaphone since 5:30 am.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the company is “aware that union demonstrations are scheduled at a small number of our US company-owned stores.”

“We respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity,” the spokesperson said, adding that Starbucks continues to urge the union to meet representatives at the bargaining table.

Workers at two Starbucks cafes in Buffalo, New York, voted to set up a union in late 2021, marking the first at the coffee chain’s company-owned shops in the United States.

Now, Starbucks Workers United represents more than 260 locations — a fraction of around 10,200 stores that Starbucks manages in North America. The company’s management has been accused of intimidation and being slow to start negotiations on collective agreements. The National Labor Relations Board has issued dozens of complaints against Starbucks, according to Starbucks Workers United.

Beyond efforts at Starbucks, there has been a spread of union drives to a growing slate of corporations, including Apple, REI, Chipotle and Trader Joe’s.

Starbucks US stores Starbucks Workers Red Cup Rebellion

Comments

1000 characters

Starbucks staff go on strike in US stores over labor talks

Planning minister rejects ‘default risk’ rumours

Bilawal lauds ‘G-77 members and China’ for trust, support

PM hails historic deal

Power projects: Huge receivables hurdle to new Chinese funding

There will be a ‘surprise’ for everyone on 26th: Imran Khan

Rawalpindi: access to Islamabad on 26th may be disallowed

IT, ST, FED: FBR plans ballot to select cases for audit

Two fertilizer plants: Body formed to examine possibility of RLNG supply

Determined IT refund: Scam involving tax officials unearthed

KPT: land-grabbers planning ruthless land grab?

Read more stories