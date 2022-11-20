AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s coal imports from Russia fall in Oct on rail jam, weak demand

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2022 12:45pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: China’s coal imports from Russia continued to slip in October from the prior months, as logistics bottlenecks in Russia curbed supply and lower demand in China also capped appetite for the fossil fuel.

Arrivals of Russian coal last month were 6.43 million tonnes, down from 6.95 million tonnes in September and a record of 8.54 million tonnes in August, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

But it was still 26% higher than the level in October 2021.

China has been snapping up cheap Russian coal after Western countries shunned trade with Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.

But transport infrastructure limitations in Russia, following a spike of exports heading east towards Asia, slowed its coal supply to China.

Several Chinese traders said that all cargoes scheduled to load in 2022 were fully booked and the rail congestion made it impossible to add shipments.

China’s faltering economy also led to less power generation and industrial demand.

In October, total power output dipped by 0.4% from September and grew only 1.3% from a year ago, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

That compares to a 3% year-on-year growth in October 2021.

Coal imports from Indonesia were 17.96 million tonnes last month, down 13% from September and up 15% from the same period last year, customs data showed.

China coal imports slip from 10-month high in Oct as COVID curbs crimp demand

Chinese coal-fired power generators favour low-quality brown coal from Indonesia for its cheap price as utilities struggle to pass high feedstock costs to downstream users, thanks to Beijing’s price caps on electricity.

A strong dollar and the recovery of domestic production, following some relaxations of COVID-19 curbs, also discouraged Chinese power plants to lift more overseas coal.

China’s coal imports

Comments

1000 characters

China’s coal imports from Russia fall in Oct on rail jam, weak demand

State of economy: Dar rejects all speculations

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Asad Umar says we need country where individuals not bigger than institutions

COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

Trump Twitter account reappears after Musk poll

Turkey launches air raids against Kurdish groups in Syria, Iraq

Read more stories