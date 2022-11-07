AGL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.21%)
ANL 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
AVN 79.01 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 81.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.38%)
EPCL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.28%)
FCCL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
FLYNG 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
GGGL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
GGL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.44%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.43%)
MLCF 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.55%)
OGDC 70.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.97%)
PAEL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
PIBTL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
PRL 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.31%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
TPL 7.63 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.83%)
TPLP 18.66 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.72%)
TREET 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
TRG 121.17 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (1.99%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
WAVES 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.34%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.52%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 32.7 (0.78%)
BR30 15,596 Increased By 181 (1.17%)
KSE100 42,085 Increased By 228.5 (0.55%)
KSE30 15,324 Increased By 96.9 (0.64%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China coal imports slip from 10-month high in Oct as COVID curbs crimp demand

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2022 10:57am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: China’s coal imports slipped in October after hitting a 10-month high in September, as Beijing’s ultra-strict COVID-19 restrictions dampened demand for the power generation fuel.

Coal arrivals in October totalled 29.18 million tonnes, up 8.3% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Coal imports hit 33.05 million tonnes in the prior month. For the first 10 months of 2022, the world’s biggest coal consumer brought in a total of 230.1 million tonnes, down 10.5% on the year, customs data showed.

China has reported hundreds of daily COVID-19 cases across the country since late September and local governments have imposed strict mobility rules to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Residential demand for power is expected to pick up as the weather gets colder, but there is still little sign of improving industrial consumption as Beijing’s strict COVID-19 measures crimp economic activity.

Most of northern China is scheduled to enter the heating season in two weeks and China relies on coal to power more than 70% of its heating boilers, despite Beijing’s push to switch to natural gas that emits less carbon dioxide.

Coal-fired power and heating plants typically start to build inventory in October.

Imported coal: SBP reluctant to approve forex payments: CPPA-G

The average coal stocks at major utilities reached a level equivalent to 25 days of use in late October, according to the China Electricity Council.

Power plants are now seeking thermal coal for mid-November and early-December arrival, mostly cheap and low quality cargoes, as they are struggling to reach break-even in their balance sheet, said traders.

But a stronger dollar is making imported coal more expensive for Chinese buyers and eating into profit margins at power plants. Meanwhile, transport infrastructure limitations in Russia also restrained China’s coal purchases from the country.

China's coal imports

Comments

1000 characters

China coal imports slip from 10-month high in Oct as COVID curbs crimp demand

Intra-day update: rupee records gains against US dollar

Different sectors: UK businessmen show interest

AGP describes 13 customs-related notifications as ‘high-risk SROs’

Wazirabad: PTI to restart ‘long march’ tomorrow

Oil prices slide as hopes for China demand rebound fade

Musk lays out Twitter mission, sparks debate on content accuracy

Imran Khan discharged from hospital

Punjab IGP seeks transfer as ‘FIR crisis’ deepens

FC to Azad Pattan power project: PPIB spurs efforts to clear bottlenecks

Ministries, Divisions asked to identify ‘appropriate authority’

Read more stories