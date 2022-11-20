AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick

Reuters Published November 20, 2022 Updated November 20, 2022 05:56pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

New Zealand’s Tim Southee claimed a hat-trick but Suryakumar Yadav smashed a blistering hundred to help secure India’s comprehensive 65-run victory in the second Twenty20 International at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Yadav, the world’s top-ranked T20 batter, clobbered seven sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 111 off 51 balls to power India to a commanding 191-6 after being put into bat.

New Zealand were bundled out for 126 with skipper Kane Williamson (61) supplying half of the runs before they were bundled out in 18.5 overs.

After Friday’s series opener in Wellington had been washed out, Williamson elected to field in the second match which was also rain-affected.

India were 50-1 in the seventh over when the players were forced off the field.

Indian board sacks selection panel after T20 World Cup exit

The visitors sent in Rishabh Pant (6) to open the innings with fellow left-hander Ishan Kissan (36) but the ploy did not work.

Kissan could not really convert his start, and Shreyas Iyer (13) departed hit wicket.

Yadav was irrepressible at the other end, though, playing audacious shots all around the ground and making a mockery of New Zealand’s field settings.

The right-hander raced to a 49-ball hundred but was kept away from strike in the eventful final over from Southee.

Yadav watched on as the seamer conceded four runs in his first two deliveries before dismissing Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar in successive balls.

It was Southee’s second hat-trick in T20 Internationals having also achieved the feat against Pakistan in 2010.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave India the perfect start removing Finn Allen for a duck and Devon Conway (25) departed after a fifty-partnership with Williamson.

Hooda claimed a career-best 4-10, including three wickets in four balls in the 19th over.

Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday.

India Virat Kohli Kane Williamson KL Rahul Rishabh Pant Suryakumar Yadav

Comments

1000 characters

Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick

State of economy: Dar rejects all speculations

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

High stakes for Qatar as World Cup starts

Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-president’s account

Asad Umar says we need country where individuals not bigger than institutions

COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

Read more stories