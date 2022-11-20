New Zealand win toss, bowl against India in second ODI

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl against India in the second one-day international at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

The opening games of the three-match series in Wellington on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of wet weather.

Heavy morning rain had threatened Sunday’s fixture but the skies cleared and Williamson said he hoped to take advantage of the damp conditions by fielding first.

New Zealand’s only change from the team that lost the T20 World Cup semi-final to Pakistan saw paceman Adam Milne replace Trent Boult, who was not selected for the series.

India, who were also eliminated in the World T20 semi-finals, have rested Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul for this series.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (capt), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne.

India: Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (capt), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV umpire: Chris Brown (NZL)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)