PTI gets NOC to take out Koral-Rawat rally

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has obtained No Objection Certificate (NOC) for holding a peaceful rally from Koral to Rawat but the marchers would not be allowed to block roads or raise slogans against state and religion.

According to an official statement of ICT police, PTI has obtained NOC for a peaceful rally from Koral to Rawat. The district administration issued the regular NOC with 35 conditions in order to ensure the PTI rally to be held peaceful.

It said that protesters will not be allowed to block any road in any way or damage public and private property.

“Islamabad Capital Police will issue a regular traffic plan for the rally”, it said.

According to police that slogans and speeches against the state, religion, ideology of Pakistan will not be allowed. Action will be taken on carrying arms, weapons and sticks in the rally. “Violation of the conditions will be followed by legal action,” it said. Police said that Section 144 will continue to be enforced in the red zone and other areas.

