Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

NNI Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Saturday communicated with Russia to procure cheap oil and gas. Sources privy to the matter said that in this regard, the foreign ministry and the petroleum ministry started to communicate – via letters – with Russia.

The authorities have expressed their interest to the Russian administration in buying cheap oil and gas, but have put up the condition of not imposing any sort of restrictions on Pakistan, according to the sources.

Petroleum revenue: So far so good

The sources further said, a Pakistani delegation is ready to visit Russia – if invited – and to hold talks about purchasing cheap oil and gas – merely by considering national interests.

Pakistan has also pledged not to violate any global treaties in this regard – purchasing oil and gas.

