Prices of essential kitchen items witness declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

According to the wholesalers and retailers, major reason behind reduction in prices of vegetables, pulses, wheat flour, ghee/cooking oil, and other items is the improvement in global supply as well as local situation.

Traders said that prices of all the essential kitchen items and other necessary daily use items will significantly reduce once full supply from Sindh province started arriving in the markets, saying vegetables and fruits prices since August remained on high side owing to discontinued supply from Sindh.

They further said that the ongoing political instability was greatly disturbing the business activities and is one of the major reasons behind recent escalation of the prices of everything.

Lipton Yellow Label tea package of 210 grams price is stable at Rs 320, powder chilli price went down from Rs 1,000 to Rs 900 per kg, and turmeric powder price went down from Rs 700 per kg to Rs 600 per kg.

The survey observed a slight decline in chicken price as it went down from Rs 8,500 to Rs 8,300 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs 280 per kg against Rs 285 per kg, while chicken meat price is stable at Rs 440 per kg. Eggs prices went up from Rs 7,220 per carton to Rs 7,500 per carton of 30 dozens, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs265 against Rs 255-260 per dozen.

Wheat flour prices witnessed a decrease as the best quality wheat flour price in the wholesale market further decreased from Rs 1,540 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,535 per 15kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,560-70 per bag against Rs 1,580 per 15kg bag. The normal quality wheat flour bag price went down from Rs 1,515 per 15kg bag to Rs 1,500, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,530 per bag against Rs 1,540 per bag. Sugar price witnessed a slight decrease as it went down from Rs 4,500 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,450 per bag which in retail is being sold at Rs 95 per kg against Rs 93 per kg, while some retailers are selling at Rs 100 per kg.

Rice prices after almost four months have witnessed a decrease as the best quality basmati rice price went down from Rs 11,500 per 50kg bag to Rs 11,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 275 against Rs 285 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice per bag of 50kg is available at Rs 9,200 against Rs 8,700, which in retail is being sold at Rs 240 per kg against Rs 250 per kg, and broken Basmati rice price is stable at Rs 4,500 per 50kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 125 per kg.

Ghee and cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend, top quality ghee/cooking price went down while B-grade ghee/cooking prices went up. B-grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from 5,200 per carton of 16 packs to Rs 5,400, which in retail is being sold at Rs 370 per pack against Rs 360 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil/ghee brands witnessed a reduction as it went down from Rs 2,600 per 5kg pack to Rs 2,500 per 5kg tin.

Nestle company has created a shortage in the market as a result Milk Pak liquid or powder milk is either not available or is being sold on a high rate. Traders told this correspondent that suppliers of packed milk brands are all set to further increase the prices.

Fresh milk price which past week witnessed an increase of Rs10 per liter as it jumped up from Rs180 per kg to Rs 190 per kg, while yoghurt prices went up from Rs180 per kg to Rs 200 per kg.

Potato price went down from Rs 50-90 per kg level to Rs 50-80 per kg, tomato price went down from Rs 130-180 per kg level to Rs 100-160 per kg, while price of onions went down from Rs 150-200 per kg level to Rs 90-160 per kg. Capsicum price remained stable at Rs 140 per kg, okra price went up from Rs 95 per kg to Rs 125 per kg, pumpkin is being sold Rs 90 per kg, yam price went down from Rs 120 per kg to Rs 110 per kg, cauliflower price is stable at Rs 50-60 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs 130 per kg to Rs 120 per kg.

Bananas prices registered a decline of Rs 15 per dozen as the best quality bananas were being sold at Rs125 per dozen and normal at Rs 100 per dozen, guava price went down from Rs 90 per kg to Rs 80 per kg, kala killo apple is available at Rs 200 per kg against Rs 190 per kg, white apple at Rs 180 per kg against Rs 160 per kg, and grapes at Rs 325 per kg against Rs 310 per kg.

New arrival masumi are available at Rs 125 per dozen and Shakari malta at Rs 150 per dozen.

