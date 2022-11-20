AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper prices extend losses

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper prices extended their decline to a third straight day on Friday as a spike in Covid -19 cases in top metals consumer China and hawkish comments by Fed officials stoked demand concerns.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had slipped 0.4% to $8,074 a tonne by 1700 GMT.

It has lost about 5% so far this week, retreating from a five-month high last Friday.

US Comex copper futures dropped 9% to $3.66 a lb.

Copper touched those highs partly on news that China had relaxed some Covid restrictions. But cases have continued to climb this week, including in big cities such as Beijing and Guangzhou, fanning fears about China’s economic performance.

“China announced some easing at the margins of their Covid policy.

But the fact is, they’re heading into winter and infection rates are surging, so I can’t see these controls ending any time soon,” said Tom Price, head of commodities strategy at Liberum.

Signs that supply was rising also weighed down copper prices, with inventories in SHFE warehouses climbing 12.7% this past week to 85,817 tonnes, data showed on Friday.

“Orders from buyers have remained moderate since September.

The current sentiment is weak as it’s hard to find any bright spot of demand next year,” a Chinese copper tube producer said.

A steady drum beat of hawkish statements from Federal Reserve officials continued on Friday as Susan Collins warned that the Fed may need to deliver another 75-basis point rate hike as it seeks to get inflation under control.

That helped the dollar index strengthen, making commodities priced in the US currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Copper copper rate copper price COPPER rates

Comments

1000 characters

Copper prices extend losses

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

REITs fund size hits Rs98.344bn mark: SECP chief

WB satisfied with Pakistan Community Support Project implementation

Gold, oil and US equity indices: FY22 PMEX trading stands at Rs3.867trn

Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

People without taxable income: LHC declares collection of advance income tax ‘unlawful’

Read more stories