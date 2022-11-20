Soyabean futures climb, wheat turns lower

CHICAGO: US soyabean futures rose on Friday on bargain buying after a two-session slide and spill-over strength from soya product futures including soyameal and soyaoil, traders said.

Wheat futures turned lower, retreating from early advances, with the benchmark December contract on the Chicago Board of Trade poised for a third consecutive lower close following news this week of an extension of a corridor for grain exports from Ukraine. Corn futures were narrowly mixed in choppy trade.

As of 1 p.m. CDT (1900 GMT), CBOT January soyabeans were up 10-1/4 cents, or 0.7%, at $14.27-1/4 per bushel. CBOT December soyameal was up about 1% and December soyaoil rose about 0.9%. CBOT December wheat was down 4-1/4 cents, or 0.5%, at $8.02-1/2 a bushel, while December corn was up 1/4 cent at $6.67-3/4. Soyabeans firmed but the benchmark January contract stayed inside of Thursday’s trading range as traders awaited fresh fundamental news.