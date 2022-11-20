AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US natural gas drops

Reuters Published 20 Nov, 2022 04:16am
Follow us

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell about 4% on Friday on forecasts for less cold weather that will reduce heating demand in late November and early December.

Also weighing on gas prices were widespread expectations Freeport LNG will delay the restart of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas to December or later.

In recent days, a couple of LNG vessels that were either heading for Freeport (LNG Rosenrot) or had waited outside the plant (Prism Brilliance) have moved on to other ports. LNG Rosenrot is now headed for Gibraltar, while Prism Brilliance is sitting outside Corpus Christi in Texas where Cheniere Energy Inc has an LNG export plant, ship tracking data from Refinitiv showed.

Federal pipeline safety regulators released a heavily redacted consultant’s report this week blaming inadequate operating and testing procedures, human error and fatigue for the June 8 explosion that shut the Freeport LNG plant.

Sources familiar with Freeport LNG’s filings with federal regulators have said this week that the company had not yet submitted a request to resume service to the US Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).

LNG US natural gas natural gas

Comments

1000 characters

US natural gas drops

COAS’ appointment: Imran seeking to sabotage process: Bilawal

Stock trading: SECP to introduce category of ‘online-only brokers’

Concessional power tariff for agri sector faces uncertainty

EPQL urges govt to notify ‘GDMO’ for smooth operation

REITs fund size hits Rs98.344bn mark: SECP chief

WB satisfied with Pakistan Community Support Project implementation

Gold, oil and US equity indices: FY22 PMEX trading stands at Rs3.867trn

Diplomatic ties set up with Dominican Republic

Cheap oil, gas: Pakistan communicates with Russia

People without taxable income: LHC declares collection of advance income tax ‘unlawful’

Read more stories