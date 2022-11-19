AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
Nov 19, 2022
Pakistan

COAS visits Army Medical Corps as ‘part of his farewell visits’: ISPR

  • Army chief appreciates efforts of AMC which is providing quality healthcare services to members of the armed forces
BR Web Desk Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 06:20pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited various setups of the Army Medical Corps "as part of his farewell visits" and appreciated the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals of the unit, the military's media wing said on Saturday.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, Surgeon General Pakistan Army accompanied COAS during the visit.

The COAS visited the Combined Military Hospital Rawalpindi and was briefed by Commandant CMH Major General Muhammad Mohsin Qureshi regarding state-of-the-art newly upgraded healthcare facilities.

Who Pakistan picks as army chief matters far beyond its borders

The COAS was briefed that medical care has been planned as per international best practices and patient care is the focus of hospital administration, according to the ISPR press release.

"Special counters have been established for facilitating civilian/non-entitled patients as well," ISPR said, adding "efforts are being made to provide a patient-friendly environment and provide allied facilities for patient's attendants."

During the visit, the Army Chief was also shown a newly established control room to impart training to doctors through the live surgery process in the Academic Centre, designed and established to facilitate medical students a better understanding of surgical procedures.

"The COAS appreciated the efforts of the Army Medical Corps which is providing quality health care and state-of-the-art rehabilitation services to members of the armed forces, their families, and civilian patients.

"Amongst other facilities, Shuhada Families and veterans, Medical facilitation Centre provides disruption-free basic healthcare facilities including blood sampling, medicines, and checkup to families of martyrs and senior veterans up to the age of 75 years," the press release added.

The upgraded oharmacy is now entertaining 3,000 patients daily, it said.

The COAS also laid the foundation stone of a new training block of the Armed Forces Post Graduate Institute.

Later he visited the newly-constructed Soldiers' guestrooms, the newly established Army Help Centre, and upgraded facilities of the Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology.

COAS Bajwa appreciated the doctors and healthcare professionals of AMC for their selfless devotion to duty and monumental work.

Lauding the immense improvements being incorporated in healthcare infrastructure, COAS said that quality healthcare for soldiers and their families is a cardinal feature of the Army's welfare regime and critical for the morale of troops.

Earlier on arrival at CMH, COAS was received by Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

