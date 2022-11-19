Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has suggested that the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) should be made like appointment of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on seniority basis.

While talking to a delegation of journalists on Friday, the former premier denied meeting COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa in Lahore but in the same breath he confirmed that President Arif Alvi held a meeting with an agenda of immediate free and fair elections.

While claiming that no other talks are taking place, Khan said he will not become a prime minister if he cannot exercise all of his powers. “It was not possible to rule the country if the executive powers were enjoyed by someone other than the prime minister,” he added.

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

He accused the incumbent government of amending the Pakistan Army Act 1952 to gain benefits as “by making the amendments; the rulers want to turn the army into ‘yes men’ just like the Punjab police”. He stated they will challenge the proposed amendment in the superior court. Khan said the way their alliance is working with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was just remarkable.

The former premier disclosed that he will announce the final date and strategy for the party’s long march entering Rawalpindi in the next 24 hours. “I would soon be among my people after recovering and would lead the march himself,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022