AGL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.27%)
ANL 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
AVN 78.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
EPCL 53.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.5%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
FLYNG 7.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.4%)
GGGL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
GGL 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.44%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.48%)
LOTCHEM 30.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.17%)
MLCF 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
OGDC 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
PAEL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.33%)
PRL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.28%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.48%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-1.87%)
UNITY 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.94%)
WAVES 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

Recorder Report Published 19 Nov, 2022 05:49am
Follow us

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has suggested that the appointment of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) should be made like appointment of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on seniority basis.

While talking to a delegation of journalists on Friday, the former premier denied meeting COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa in Lahore but in the same breath he confirmed that President Arif Alvi held a meeting with an agenda of immediate free and fair elections.

While claiming that no other talks are taking place, Khan said he will not become a prime minister if he cannot exercise all of his powers. “It was not possible to rule the country if the executive powers were enjoyed by someone other than the prime minister,” he added.

COAS’ appointment: Imran Khan softens his stance

He accused the incumbent government of amending the Pakistan Army Act 1952 to gain benefits as “by making the amendments; the rulers want to turn the army into ‘yes men’ just like the Punjab police”. He stated they will challenge the proposed amendment in the superior court. Khan said the way their alliance is working with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was just remarkable.

The former premier disclosed that he will announce the final date and strategy for the party’s long march entering Rawalpindi in the next 24 hours. “I would soon be among my people after recovering and would lead the march himself,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SC Imran Khan President Arif Alvi PTI chairman COAS appointment Pakistan Army Act

Comments

1000 characters

Imran hints at moving SC against likely amendment

ECC allows TCP to import urea from China, Azerbaijan

Attack on Imran Khan: fear still stalks people

Extension of specified officials’ tenures: Coalition partners agree to insert word ‘retention’ in army law?

Zardari says strongly believes in army’s promotion system

PIBT willing to supply Thar coal to Gwadar power plant

FCA, QTA: K-E seeks adjustments

Weekly PSDP disbursement: Data uploading abandoned by ministry?

Export of sugar: PSMA links sugarcane crushing to govt permission

NA informed: $5.66bn foreign loan, aid received

Read more stories