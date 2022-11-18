AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
GGGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.82%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US wants China to ‘use its influence’ on North Korea

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2022 08:34pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

BANGKOK: The United States will ask China, North Korea’s primary ally, to help rein in Pyongyang after it tested a missile that could hit the US mainland, an official said Friday.

“It will definitely be part of our diplomacy to try to get China to join the countries that are on record condemning this today,” said a senior official accompanying US Vice President Kamala Harris on an Asia trip.

The United States wants China “to use its influence to persuade the DPRK,” he said, using the acronym for North Korea’s official name.

The official, speaking on customary condition of anonymity, confirmed Japan’s account that the missile – the latest in a blitz of North Korean launches – was of a long range.

North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan

“Today’s action was further escalation,” the official said, as the missile has “the capability of reaching the United States and many other countries around the world”.

Harris, attending an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum summit in Bangkok, took part in a session Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not meet one-on-one with him, the official said.

Xi met for three hours Monday on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Bali with US President Joe Biden, who voiced confidence that Beijing does not want to see a further escalation by Pyongyang.

Harris met jointly in Bangkok on the North Korean launch with the prime ministers of Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Xi, Kishida to meet as North Korea fires missile

The official said that Harris called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on North Korea, a stance earlier shared with reporters by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“The United States does believe that the Security Council should meet and discuss this issue,” the US official said.

ICBM China US relations North Korea fired

Comments

1000 characters

US wants China to ‘use its influence’ on North Korea

Amendment to Army Act will be challenged in courts: Imran Khan

PM to appoint new army chief as per law: Asif Ali Zardari

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Foreign Minister Bilawal eyes extension in GSP+ status after FATF grey-list exit

Oil slides on China demand concerns, easing supply worries

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

Pakistan's power generation cost dips 9% month-on-month in Oct

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

SBP suspends authorisation of 2 currency exchange companies over 'serious violations'

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

Read more stories