AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
GGGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.82%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
UAE equities rose on IPO plan, oil prices gain

Reuters Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 08:44pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Stock markets in United Arab Emirates closed higher on Friday as rising oil prices and IPO plan boosted investor sentiment in the region.

UAE schools operator Taaleem Holdings priced its initial public offering at 3 dirhams ($0.8168) a share, the top end of a range announced last week.

Taaleem's shares will begin trading on Nov. 29 and will have an expected market capitalisation of 3 billion dirhams at the time of listing.

The market in neighbouring Abu Dhabi also been cheering as it got support from Middle East KFC operator Americana's IPO plan after it increased the offering size for UAE retail investors to 10% from 5%.

In Dubai, the main share index rose 0.6% on the back of a 1.3% rise in Dubai Electricity and Water Authority.

Most Gulf markets retreat following blast in Poland

Dubai's stock market could see some support from the successful IPOs which helped attract investors’ interest. The dynamic IPO scene could help keep the market around or above current levels, said Daniel Takieddine, CEO MENA at BDSwiss.

Abu Dhabi's index added 0.4%, bolstered by a 2.5% increase AD Ports Group after saying it acquired Global Integrated Logistics Platform Noatum In a deal worth AED 2.5 billion ($680.66 million) to expand logistics business.

==========================================
 ABU DHABI    rose 0.4% to 10,434 points
 DUBAI        was up 0.6% to 3,352 points
==========================================
