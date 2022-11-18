AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
AVN 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.01%)
EFERT 81.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.33%)
FLYNG 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
FNEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2%)
GGGL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.02%)
GGL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KEL 2.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.13%)
LOTCHEM 30.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
MLCF 27.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
OGDC 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 5.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.71%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
TPL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
TPLP 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.12%)
TREET 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.17%)
TRG 141.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.82%)
UNITY 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.11%)
WAVES 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.05%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.39%)
BR100 4,304 Decreased By -7.9 (-0.18%)
BR30 16,118 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.71%)
KSE100 42,730 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,701 Decreased By -62.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics, new terrains in 'Strange World'

Reuters Published 18 Nov, 2022 06:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

LONDON: Disney's new animated movie 'Strange World' is an action adventure film with universal themes about family at its heart, says its star Jake Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal voices Searcher Clade, a farmer who grew up in the shadow of his larger-than-life explorer father and forged a very different path for himself. An environmental emergency threatening his crops forces Searcher, now a father himself, to embark on a mission in a faraway, strange world.

"The themes that resonated with me the most were communication and family, how generations feel like they know better than the one before and the one after," Gyllenhaal, 41, told Reuters at the film's premiere in London.

Netflix and Disney poised to shake up TV ad world

"I feel like when we open ourselves up and are vulnerable, that we can actually learn from each other. I know it's a sort of simple idea, but within family, it becomes very complex."

Searcher is joined on the journey by his adventure-yearning, gay teenage son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) and skilful pilot wife Meridian (Gabrielle Union). Union said she was drawn to the project by the opportunity "as a parent of an LGBTQIA child, showing a happy, loving family that truly embraces their child."

'Strange World,' which will be released globally on Nov. 23, was directed by Oscar winner Don Hall and written and co-directed by Qui Nguyen.

"It's a love letter to our kids, to our fathers. We are definitely children of strong men, and we are also parents of very obnoxious kids. With those powers combined, we knew we had the resources to tell a very funny and moving adventure," said Nguyen.

Gyllenhaal will continue to explore family dynamics next year with his first book, a children's story called 'The Secret Society of Aunts & Uncles,' co-written with his friend Greta Caruso.

Disney+ streaming soars past growth projections

The actor said he was inspired by reading to his nieces when they were little and finding no books for children about their relationships with aunts and uncles. "I'm really proud of it," he said.

Disney Jake Gyllenhaal

Comments

1000 characters

Jake Gyllenhaal explores family dynamics, new terrains in 'Strange World'

Amendment to Army Act will be challenged in courts: Imran Khan

IHC flags risk of another attack on Imran

Foreign Minister Bilawal eyes extension in GSP+ status after FATF grey-list exit

Xi says China to consider holding Belt & Road Forum in 2023

By 2050, Pakistan’s annual GDP can decline 18-20% due to climate change risks: World Bank

Pakistan's power generation cost dips 9% month-on-month in Oct

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman immune from Khashoggi suit: US govt

SBP suspends authorisation of 2 currency exchange companies over 'serious violations'

India’s Modi says digital currencies being used to fund terror

Amazon confirms it has begun laying off employees

Read more stories