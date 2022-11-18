US terms IK’s allegations ‘mere propaganda’

WASHINGTON: The United States says it values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests not just in the region, but also the world more broadly.

Answering a question during his press briefing at the US State Department in Washington, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said the United States supports peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles. And we don’t have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another.

The US State Department Deputy Spokesperson said we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partnership with Pakistan.

Imran Khan says will no longer ‘blame’ US

When asked that former prime minister Imran Khan has backed out of his allegations when he (Imran) said he no longer blamed the US administration for removing him from power, Vedant Patel said that as they’ve previously said, there has – there is not and there has never been a truth to these allegations.

When asked to comment on Imran Khan’s statement where he termed his Moscow visit an embarrassment, Patel said: “I really don’t have anything else to offer on Foreign Minister – or former Prime Minister Khan’s comments on that.”