AGL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
ANL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.35%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
EFERT 81.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.27%)
EPCL 53.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.57%)
FCCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FLYNG 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
FNEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3%)
GGGL 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
GGL 16.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.35%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.62%)
MLCF 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
OGDC 74.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.88%)
PAEL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
PIBTL 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PRL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
TPL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
TPLP 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.39%)
TREET 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.12%)
TRG 142.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.28%)
UNITY 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.52%)
WAVES 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 4,297 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.34%)
BR30 16,103 Decreased By -129.7 (-0.8%)
KSE100 42,670 Decreased By -149.8 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,689 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saif Power urges CPPA-G to speed up payments

Mushtaq Ghumman Published November 18, 2022 Updated November 18, 2022 07:43am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Saif Power Limited (SEL) has urged Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) to accelerate its payments as its liquidity position is critical.

In a letter to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPPA-G, Rehan Akhtar, CEO SEL, Sohail H Hydari has stated that the power company’s overdue receivables have increased to Rs10.93 billion which were Rs10 billion last month.

According to CEO of the company, the stock of receivables of his company at the time of his meeting with CEO CPPA-G were far higher than those of the three sister companies.

However, during the meeting, CEO CPPA-G was confident that his company would pay at least Rs2 billion to bring Saif Power at par with the other sister companies and would then continue with regular payments. However, the actual situation has been in the opposite direction.

Power producer demands payments on daily basis

CEO SEL reminded CEO CPPA-G that the company was facing a huge liquidity crunch and operations would not be sustainable, adding that as of today, just the fuel cost of RLNG on full load for one month is around Rs3.3 billon excluding sales tax. In addition, the power company has to make payments to General Electric (GE), to Insurance, to WPPF and towards the legal and administrative costs of the company including NEPRA fees.

The cost of fuel has risen significantly (around 2.4 times on average) since the beginning of this year but the payments from the power purchaser have been only 60 percent of the increased costs. Therefore, the absolute amount of receivables (due to such increased cost) is continuously rising.

“If the company doesn’t get any immediate relief, its operations will be affected. Now is the time to make substantial payments so that when the plant is going into annual maintenance, the receivables can come down,” said Hydari in his letter.

The power company has requested CPPA-G to manage payments on an immediate basis so that SEL is brought at par with other companies as the liquidity situation of the company is critical.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

CPPA-G Saif Power Limited Saif Power payments Sohail H Hydari

Comments

1000 characters

Saif Power urges CPPA-G to speed up payments

COAS’ appointment: Dar holds consultations with Zardari, Fazl

Timely import of commodities: Senate panel seeks amendments to PPRA rules

Jul-Oct textile group exports down 1.34pc YoY

OGDCL, PPL, GHPL: CDMP turned down by finance ministry

Loans & advances: FD fixes FY22 mark-up at 11.20pc

All international airports: FBR to strictly monitor Afghan transit cargoes

Sindh High Court orders immediate LG elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

22-day cover for petrol, 19-day cover for HSD in hand: Ogra

Dual nationality: FBR yet to compile data of tax, customs and IR officials

IDEAS 2022: China displays advanced weaponry

Read more stories