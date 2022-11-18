AGL 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
Pakistan

Harsh winter likely for flood affectees: Alkhidmat

Published 18 Nov, 2022
KARACHI: The homeless flood affectees are feared to face a harsh winter with poor health conditions and lack of cosy shelters, Alkhidmat Karachi warned on Thursday.

“The coming winter will bring a new wave of difficulties for the flood victims who are already suffering from shortage of resources and poor health,” CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig said.

He said Alkhidmat had already begun dispatching blankets and comforters to these flood victims.

“There is an urgent need for complete winter packages that cost Rs4,000 each and comprised a blanket or comforter, mattress, pillow and warm clothes,” he said and sought donations to help the affected people.

Alkhidmat had initiated a “Nation Rebuilding Pro-gramme” and was making all efforts to the rehabilitation of flood victims, he said.

Alkhidmat Karachi flood victims flood affectees Naveed Ali Baig

