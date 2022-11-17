Govt wants me out of the way because I will not stop exposing its corrupt practices: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the government wants him out of the way because it knows that “I will not stop exposing its corrupt practices”.

Speaking to long march participants through a video link, he claimed “this is the reason why the government ordered an assassination attempt on me”.

He stated that if the Chief Justice of Pakistan orders an investigation into the incident, then three people will emerge as culprits and “I have already conveyed their names to the public.”

He further stated that death of multiple witnesses and lead investigator in Ramzan Sugar Mills case was not a coincidence.

“This is a defining moment for Pakistan and we can turn the country around at this point,” the former PM stressed. “On Saturday, I will announce when I reach Rawalpindi and join long march.”

Speaking about the economy, he stated that “Pakistan’s default risk rose from 75% to 80% in a single day.”

The former PM feared that foreign lenders would refuse to give financial assistance to Pakistan given the high likelihood of default.

“Exports and remittances have plunged as well. A food crisis is in the making in Pakistan because agricultural productivity has fallen.”

He accused the government of “committing treason by closing cases on its party workers at the cost of the economy.

The current government is not focusing on the looming economic crisis, the former premier said.

Earlier during the day, PTI leader Asad Umar claimed that the party chairman and former premier Imran Khan was warned that the powerful people will turn against him if he visited Russia, adding that the PTI chief “ignored all warnings” in the better interest of Pakistan, Aaj News reported.

Addressing the PTI supporters in Jhelum, he said Imran proceeded with the Russia trip with the “aim to arrange cheap oil” for Pakistan.

Former finance minister announced that his party’s public gathering in Rawalpindi in the coming days will be the “biggest ever.” He said that the PTI will neither get threatened nor will the party bow down before anyone.

Addressing his supporters a day earlier via video link, Imran stated that the trail of the sale of gifts from Toshakhana was available in government records. His remarks came during an online address to his party’s long march, and after he was accused of corruption and selling gifts given to him when he was prime minister.

Imran said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari “took out four cars from Toshakhana during their tenures and cases against them are still pending.”

He also stated that the government was amending the Pakistan Army Act 1952 for “its personal gains.”

“Nawaz Sharif has not made a single appointment on merit throughout multiple tenures.”

Sale records of Toshakhana gifts available with govt: Imran Khan

Earlier, Asad Umar said that the assassination plot was hatched against Imran to put an end to his activities because the government knew he was not afraid of going to jail.

On Monday, Umar had said that the PTI will not stop the long march until Pakistan gains ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’, adding that Imran will rejoin the march soon.

“We are out on the streets for the people and future of Pakistan,” he said. “Imran Khan has lived his life but still he is leading the protest for the future of the youth of Pakistan.”